Taurus: Support from influential people will greatly boost your morale. Financial transactions will happen throughout the day, and by the end, you'll have managed to save a good amount. Avoid getting into controversial topics that could lead to arguments with your loved ones. Forgiving your partner for past indifference will bring more meaning to your relationship. At work, things could turn around for the better if you simply greet the person who dislikes you. Though you’ll want to engage in your favorite hobby, an unexpected visitor might disrupt your plans. While women are from Venus and men are from Mars, today is a day when the two will truly connect. Remedy: Store water in a yellow glass bottle, place it in the sun, and drink it for harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.