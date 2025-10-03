Taurus: Try to leave the office early today and spend some time on recreation. Avoid making financial investments without proper advice. Overspending or indulging in a lavish lifestyle may create tension at home, so be cautious with your habits. Emotional ups and downs could affect you, but taking a peaceful walk under the open sky and enjoying fresh air will help you feel calm. Mental peace will be your strength throughout the day. However, stress in your marital life may take a toll on your health. A long-awaited phone call from someone close could revive old memories and transport you back to cherished moments. Remedy: Wearing a copper or gold bangle may help improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.