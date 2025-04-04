Taurus: Today, your personality will leave a lasting impression, just like a pleasant fragrance. If you're travelling, be extra careful with your belongings — especially your purse — as there's a risk of theft. Your smart and humorous side will make you stand out in social gatherings. You may also meet a thoughtful and supportive friend. Although people close to you might want to spend time with you, you’ll prefer some quiet moments alone for peace of mind. The evening promises to be a memorable one with your spouse. Before starting any new task, take a moment to think about its possible outcomes and how it may affect you. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.