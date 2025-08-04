Taurus: A long-cherished dream is likely to come true today. However, try to stay grounded—too much excitement might lead to unnecessary issues. Businesspeople could face some losses and may need to invest extra money to boost their trade. A visit to a religious place or meeting a relative is likely. You’ll experience the joy of deep emotional connection in love—make time for it. Your boss’s cheerful mood will create a positive and lively atmosphere at work. Helping others will earn you admiration and respect. You’ll feel truly special today, thanks to the warmth and affection of your wonderful spouse. Remedy: To strengthen your financial position, respect and value your wife.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.