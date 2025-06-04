Taurus: Today promises to be filled with fun and relaxation. However, those with ongoing loans may face difficulties in making repayments. Children might disappoint you by focusing more on outdoor activities than on planning their future. Your romantic moments may be sweet but fleeting. On the work front, your colleagues will be more understanding and cooperative than usual. It’s a good idea to take a break from social interactions and spend some quality time with yourself. If there's tension with your spouse, a fond old memory could ease things and bring back warmth—so recall those cherished moments during any disagreements. Remedy: Add black pepper to your daily diet to help strengthen your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.