Taurus: Take life a little less seriously today and allow yourself to relax. Be mindful of your expenses—focus only on essential purchases. You may receive a message or call from a relative living far away, bringing warmth to your day. A new connection could spark feelings of love and joy. Use your free time to calmly reflect and find a reliable solution to an ongoing issue. However, a lack of support from your partner during a challenging moment might leave you feeling disheartened. You may feel a bit sluggish in the morning, but once you push yourself to step out and get moving, you’ll find the day turning productive and fulfilling. Remedy: To maintain good health, offer a coconut in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.