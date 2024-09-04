Taurus: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. An old friend may offer you valuable business advice today; if you follow it, you could see significant profits. Your children will go out of their way to make you happy. Singles might meet someone special today, but make sure to clarify their relationship status before moving forward. You'll have a good opportunity to showcase your talents. You need to understand yourself better today. If you feel lost or overwhelmed, take some time for self-reflection and evaluate your personality. Today, the love from your partner will help you forget life's difficulties. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3 pm