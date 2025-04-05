Taurus: Be mindful of your eating habits and make regular visits to a health club to maintain your fitness. Financial discipline is key today—stick to your budget to avoid unnecessary stress. Your friends and loved ones will be supportive and ready to lend a helping hand. Refrain from being overly sentimental with your partner, as it might not be well received today. Although you'll want to spend quality time with your family later in the day, a disagreement with someone close could dampen the mood. Work-related stress may have impacted your married life lately, but today brings a welcome shift—past grievances are likely to dissolve. However, you may find yourself lost in your own thoughts, and this withdrawn behavior might leave your family feeling neglected. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, consider gifting books or educational materials to deserving individuals, scholars, or educators.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2.30 pm.