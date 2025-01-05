Taurus: Personal challenges may affect your mental peace, but engaging in activities like reading something interesting can help you cope with the stress. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Avoid imposing your opinions on children; instead, communicate with them to help them understand and accept your views. Romance will dominate your thoughts and emotions today. You might experience a pleasant surprise at work, as someone could do something nice for you. However, you may prefer spending time alone rather than socializing and might use your free time to clean and organize your home. A lack of support from your spouse during a difficult moment could leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Use saffron moderately in your meals to enhance family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m and 3:00 p.m.