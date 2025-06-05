Taurus: Your kind and generous nature will work in your favour today, helping you overcome negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of trust, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Be cautious with investment opportunities—take a closer look before making any commitments. This is a good time to involve your parents in your plans and seek their support for new ventures. Emotionally, you’ll feel deeply connected with your partner today—clear signs that love is in the air. If you're planning a journey to boost your career, it may bring positive results. However, make sure to inform your parents beforehand to avoid any objections later. You’ll get quality time with your spouse today, and your partner will truly appreciate your love and attention. Your married life is likely to feel especially fulfilling and joyful. Remedy: To strengthen your financial condition, worship Lord Hanuman regularly.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.