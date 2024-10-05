Taurus: Your positive attitude and confidence are sure to leave a lasting impression on those around you. Financial challenges may arise, and seeking advice from your father or a father figure could be helpful. Expect a lively and joyful evening with guests at your home. A call from your beloved or spouse will brighten your day. Despite having plenty of free time, you may find it difficult to make the most of it due to the current Moon’s influence. Your spouse will bring back memories of your teenage years, along with some playful moments. However, your confidence may dip today, largely due to an inconsistent routine. Remedy: Drink turmeric milk to ward off negative thoughts.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm.