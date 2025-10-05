Taurus: Motivate yourself to stay positive — optimism will boost your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, try to let go of negative emotions like fear, jealousy, hatred, and revenge. The Moon’s position today may lead to unnecessary expenses, so be cautious with your spending. If you wish to build savings, discuss financial plans with your spouse or parents. Your sense of humor will lighten the mood around you. Avoid upsetting your partner, as it could lead to regret later. You may face difficulty convincing colleagues or partners to follow your ideas. Offering your children guidance on time management and productivity will be beneficial. However, a difference of opinion with your spouse could lead to an argument. Remedy: Wrap lentils in a red cloth and keep them with you to attract success in your job and business.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.