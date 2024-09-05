Taurus: Your anger could turn a small issue into a big problem, causing distress to your family. Blessed are those who can control their temper with wisdom. Manage your anger before it overwhelms you. If you're seeking ways to earn extra money, consider investing in secure financial plans. Avoid sharing personal or confidential information. A romantic connection will bring extra joy to your day. Artists and working women will have a particularly productive day. An important invitation may come from an unexpected source. This could be the best day of your married life, where you'll truly feel the bliss of love. Remedy: Offering meals to saints will help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.