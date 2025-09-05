Taurus: Your childlike side will come alive today, keeping you cheerful and playful. An unexpected financial gain from an unknown source may ease many of your money-related worries. Family members will respond positively, adding to your happiness. However, your beloved may seem slightly irritable, which could weigh on your mind. Despite this, the day looks favorable overall, bringing you joy and a sense of accomplishment. At some point, you might feel your spouse is not giving you enough attention, but later you will realize they were actually busy making special arrangements for you. This is also a good day to practice photography—you’ll capture moments that will become cherished memories. Remedy: Have food together in the kitchen to strengthen love bonds.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.