Taurus: Take part in some donation or charity work today — it will bring you a sense of peace. A new financial deal is likely to get finalized, and you can expect fresh income to come in. Things will be calm and pleasant at home. Make your partner's day special with a warm and loving smile. Be cautious, as someone may secretly try to oppose you or prove you wrong. If you've been waiting for something exciting to happen, today might bring some positive changes. Your partner might unintentionally do something amazing that you'll remember for a long time. Remedy: For better financial growth, place 7 small soft copper pins inside your shoes (make sure they don’t hurt you).

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6:15 pm.