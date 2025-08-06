Taurus: Try to ease your stress to maintain peace of mind. Visiting close relatives might unexpectedly increase your financial burden. Your desire to learn new things will help you connect with new people. You may feel incomplete and low in energy due to missing someone’s company. However, your helpful and cooperative attitude at work will bring positive results. You might be given several responsibilities, placing you in an important position in the organisation. Stay focused—your tendency to get distracted can lead to wasted time, and today could be one of those days. On the personal front, you'll get plenty of time to share intimate moments with your spouse, but be cautious as your health may take a hit. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple, then bring half of them back and keep them in your locker. This is believed to bring financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.