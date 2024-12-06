Taurus: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook can help turn your hopes and desires into reality. However, traders and businesspeople dealing with foreign markets should exercise caution today, as financial losses are possible. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress. Don’t just watch from the sidelines—join in and enjoy the celebrations. If you’ve been feeling lonely, that phase is likely to end as you may find your soulmate. Take time to explore travel opportunities that come your way. Today, your spouse’s love will make you forget life’s struggles. On the flip side, being pressured by family to handle tasks during the weekend can feel frustrating. Stay calm, as avoiding anger will work in your favour. Remedy: To stay happy, help students, teachers, and young children with genuine care and generosity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.