Taurus: Doing something creative will help you stay calm and relaxed today. Even though people usually hesitate to lend money, you’ll feel a sense of relief after helping someone in need financially. However, someone close may overreact to money matters, which could lead to some tension at home. Even with unfinished tasks, your mind may drift towards romance and socialising. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. Your spouse will make you feel truly special today, as if you're living a slice of heaven on earth. You may also come across some surprising and interesting facts about your country. Remedy: For peace and happiness in family life, have your meals while sitting on a small wooden stool (chowki) and without wearing footwear.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 4 pm.