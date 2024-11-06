Taurus: Today is a great day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem. Instead of staying idle, consider taking up something productive that could enhance your earning potential. Be mindful of your household responsibilities, as someone at home might be feeling neglected if tasks have been overlooked. Romance is in the air, filling your heart with joy. At work, the support of seniors and colleagues will elevate your confidence. During your free time, you can unwind by watching a web series on your phone. If you've ever thought married life is all about compromise, today might show you it’s one of the best things that has happened to you. Remedy: Chanting Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha 11 times in the morning and evening can help maintain family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.