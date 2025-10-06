Taurus: A surprise reunion with an old friend will lift your spirits and fill your day with joy. You’ll radiate positivity and begin the day in a cheerful mood, though a loss or theft of a valuable item could dampen it. Family responsibilities may increase, causing some mental stress. Romantic desires that once felt like fantasies could turn into reality today. Avoid entering joint ventures or partnerships for now. Remember to devote time to the people and relationships that truly matter to you. Your life partner will show extra care and affection today, deepening your emotional bond. Remedy: For improved financial stability, apply oil on your body and belly button before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.