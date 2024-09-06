Taurus: Dwelling on past events may lead to frustration and impact your health, so try to relax as much as possible. Be mindful of your spending today, as expenses may arise from various areas. It's a good idea to create a solid budget to handle any financial challenges. You may feel upset due to a family member's behaviour—having an open conversation with them could help. Romance might take an interesting turn today. If you're a person who prefers solitude, you might choose to spend time alone rather than socializing. You could use your free time to clean the house, bringing a sense of order and calm. In your married life, you’ll enjoy reminiscing about the early days of courtship. To improve your health, consider visiting a park or gym. Tip: Offering 2 or 3 lemons to Lord Shiva or placing them near a Peepal tree can boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 pm.