Taurus: Your health will flourish as you enjoy joyful moments with others. However, don't ignore it completely—carelessness now could lead to trouble later. You may receive financial support from your mother’s side today, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Avoid getting into sensitive or controversial discussions with loved ones to keep the peace. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. On the professional front, completing important tasks on time will bring you significant success. Any efforts you make to improve your appearance or personality will bring satisfying results. Expect to do something fun and exciting with your spouse today. Remedy: Bring positivity and good fortune to your family life by doing charity, like setting up free water kiosks for the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.