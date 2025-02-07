Taurus: Your mind will be open to positive thoughts today. However, excessive spending on small household items may leave you feeling mentally stressed. Enjoy quality time with friends, but be cautious while driving. Experience the beauty of pure and sincere love. You may receive long-awaited compliments that uplift your spirits. Your relationship with your spouse will take a joyful turn as they set aside past disagreements and express their love for you. Spending time with your younger brother will bring happiness and strengthen your bond. Remedy: To enhance financial growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.