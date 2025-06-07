Taurus: Your child’s performance may bring you immense joy today. Property matters are likely to be finalized, offering significant financial gains. Some of your time will be occupied with pending household tasks. You may feel the urge to open up to your partner about your struggles, but their focus on their own concerns might leave you feeling unheard and disappointed. Still, your boundless creativity and enthusiasm pave the way for a productive and rewarding day. An unexpected guest may disrupt your plans, but their presence could pleasantly brighten your mood. Be cautious—avoid starting anything new until you’ve completed your current responsibilities, as ignoring this could lead to complications. Remedy: Wearing red clothes often will help keep your energy levels high.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.