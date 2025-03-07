Taurus: Don't take life for granted—cherish and nurture it as a true commitment. Your dedication and hard work will be recognized today, bringing financial rewards. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress, so make sure to actively participate rather than just observe. You may deeply feel the absence of your partner today. Valuing personal space, you'll have ample free time—consider playing a game or hitting the gym. Nostalgic moments with your spouse will rekindle old romantic memories. Heavy workload might lead to mental stress, but a short meditation session in the evening can help you recharge. Remedy: For good health, offer or flow raw turmeric in running water.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM to 5:50 PM.