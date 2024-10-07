Taurus: Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary arguments. Remember, arguments rarely lead to gains but often result in losses. Be cautious when considering investment opportunities presented to you today. Social events will be a great chance to strengthen your connections with influential people. You may also meet a caring and understanding friend. Be quick to respond to new business ideas, as they are likely to work in your favor. However, turning these ideas into reality will require hard work, which is essential for maintaining your business interests. Stay calm and focused to reignite your passion for your work. With determination, nothing is impossible to overcome. Those around you might do something special that makes your partner fall in love with you all over again. Remedy: Applying a white sandalwood tilak can help maintain your fitness.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.