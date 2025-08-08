Taurus: You’ll feel energetic and active today, with good health on your side. Use this positive energy wisely, but avoid making impulsive decisions—especially in financial matters or big deals. Your children may seek more attention than usual, but they’ll also show love and care in return. Singles have a good chance of meeting someone special today. However, before moving ahead, make sure you know their relationship status clearly. You might feel drawn towards religious or spiritual activities during your free time. Just be careful to avoid unnecessary arguments or disagreements. Married individuals will feel fortunate in their relationship today. If you’re travelling, a chance meeting with an interesting stranger could turn into a memorable experience. Remedy: For a more stable and fulfilling financial life, wrap seven black grams, seven black peppercorns, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in a secluded place.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.