Taurus: Some unexpected situations may cause discomfort today. However, it’s important to stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively. A thoughtful response will help you manage things better. You might face financial issues during the day. It would be wise to seek advice from your father or someone you respect as a father figure. Focus on working hard for your family’s well-being. Let your actions be driven by love and a positive outlook, not by selfish desires. Romance is in the air—today's energies are favourable for love. You’re likely to feel enthusiastic and energetic throughout the day, especially at work. If you are travelling, ensure that you carry all important documents with you. Married individuals may find this to be one of the most memorable and joyful days of their married life. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.