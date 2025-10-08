Taurus: Fear may affect your happiness today. Remember, it often arises from our own thoughts and imagination. It can block your spontaneity, reduce joy, and weaken your efficiency, so it’s best to control it before it takes over. Avoid making any financial investments without proper advice. Some disagreements with family members may arise, but try to stay calm and protect your peace of mind. You may feel the absence of true love, but don’t worry—time will bring positive changes to your romantic life. If you are taking a day’s leave, things will go smoothly in your absence, and any minor issues can be resolved easily later. Stay away from people who waste your time or negatively influence you. In married life, you might feel a lack of comfort today, but an open and honest conversation can make things better. Remedy: Have faith in God and avoid mental stress or negativity. This will help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.