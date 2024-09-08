Taurus: Adopt a generous outlook on life. Complaining about your living conditions will only lead to frustration. Negative thinking destroys the joy of life and hinders the pursuit of contentment. Financially, things will improve as delayed payments are recovered. It's important to address any concerns regarding your children. Avoid unnecessary suspicion, as it can damage relationships. If something is troubling you, talk openly with your partner to find a solution together. Today promises high productivity and success. You’ll be full of creative ideas, and your actions may yield results beyond your expectations. If your marriage feels dull lately, take the initiative to discuss and plan something exciting with your spouse. Remedy: Add a mixture of turmeric and milk to your bath water to bring peace and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.