Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department is planning extensive excavations at Korkai, the ancient port city of the Pandyan Empire. Korkai, a small village in the Srivaikuntam Taluk of Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu, was historically known as Pandya-Kavada in Kapatapuram. It is located approximately 3 km north of the Thamirabarani River and about 6 km from the Bay of Bengal.

This initiative follows Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement on January 22 regarding the early introduction of iron in Tamil Nadu. He stated, “The Iron Age began on Tamil soil!” and cited carbon dating results from reputed institutions, which indicate that iron usage in Tamil Nadu dates back to 3345 BCE—over 5,300 years ago. A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department confirmed that preliminary studies at Korkai have been completed and that excavation work will commence soon.

The objective is to explore Korkai’s connections with other regions of India, its cultural links with the world, and the war expeditions led by the Cholas in Southeast Asia. In addition to Korkai, the department is planning joint explorations in locations such as Muski, Karnataka – known for Emperor Ashoka’s rock edict, Venki, Andhra Pradesh – historically linked to the Chola kings, Pattanam, Kerala – A Sangam-era port city associated with the Cheras. Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department aims to conduct excavations in Southeast Asian countries to study Tamil kings’ military campaigns. To commemorate the centenary of the Indus Valley Civilisation, the Tamil Nadu government has scheduled a series of global conferences featuring scholars from around the world.

Additionally, the state will establish a committee to evaluate suggestions and claims regarding the deciphering of the Indus Valley script. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has earlier announced a cash prize of $1 million for anyone who successfully deciphers the Indus Valley script. Tamil Nadu is currently conducting the highest number of archaeological excavations in the country. Its research spans the evolution from the Stone Age to the modern era, including the development of writing systems.

The government also plans to publish books on district-wise inscriptions and undertake the restoration and conservation of heritage sites, including cave temples and rock art. Studies on Sangam literature and excavations have revealed that the Porunai Civilisation (Thamirabarani River civilisation) is one of the oldest in the country. In recognition of its historical significance, the government is planning a Porunai Museum. Additionally, the government is developing museums in Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Keezhadi and Erode. These museums will showcase Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural heritage to the world, with themes based on regional archaeological findings.

