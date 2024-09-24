Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is one of the most important festivals in India. Celebrated at the end of Navratri, Vijayadashami symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. The festival is observed across the country with great enthusiasm and diverse regional customs, each adding unique colours to the celebration.

Vijayadashami 2024 Date

Saturday, October 12.

Vijayadashami 2024 Tithi Time

Dashami Tithi Begins - 10:58 AM on Oct 12, 2024.

Dashami Tithi Ends - 09:08 AM on Oct 13, 2024.

History and Significance of Vijayadashami: Vijayadashami has deep mythological significance in Hindu culture. The festival marks two key events in Indian mythology:

Victory of Lord Rama over Ravana: In the Ramayana, Lord Rama defeats the demon king Ravana on this day, symbolizing the victory of righteousness. Goddess Durga’s Triumph: In another legend, Vijayadashami celebrates Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura after nine nights of battle, symbolizing the power of good overcoming evil forces.

How is Vijayadashami Celebrated? Vijayadashami celebrations vary across different parts of India, reflecting the cultural diversity of the country. Common practices include:

Effigy Burning: In Northern India, particularly in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi, effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran, and his son Meghnad are burnt to signify the defeat of evil. Grand fairs, known as Ramlilas, are staged, depicting the life of Lord Rama. Durga Visarjan: In West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja. Later, the idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in rivers or lakes, symbolizing her return to her heavenly abode. Ayudha Puja: In the southern states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, weapons, tools, vehicles, and books are worshipped during Ayudha Puja, as a way to thank the divine forces for success in one’s work and life. Shami Puja: In Maharashtra, the Shami tree is worshipped as part of Vijayadashami rituals, symbolizing prosperity and victory.

Vijayadashami is not just a festival but a celebration of values such as courage, righteousness, and the ultimate triumph of good over evil. Whether it's through Ramlila performances or Durga Puja immersions, Vijayadashami unites people across the country in shared joy and spiritual reflection.