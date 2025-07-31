Virgo: It’s a great day to do things that boost your self-worth and make you feel good. You’ll realise today that past investments are finally paying off, bringing you financial benefits. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring immense joy. A romantic candlelight dinner with your partner will make the day even more special. At work, you'll find success if you express your ideas confidently and show enthusiasm and commitment. Your family may come to you with various concerns, but you’ll likely stay focused on your own interests and use your free time to do something you truly enjoy. Married life will feel especially rewarding today — possibly the best you’ve experienced so far. Remedy: For good health, place a container of milk beside your bed at night and pour it at the base of the nearest tree the following morning.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.