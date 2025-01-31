Virgo: Your health will thrive as you share joyful moments with others, but neglecting it may lead to problems later. While money is essential, don’t let financial concerns strain your relationships. Prioritize your family’s needs and actively participate in their joys and challenges to show you truly care. If you have something important to express to your sweetheart, don’t delay—it may be too late tomorrow. Despite planning some personal time, urgent work commitments might disrupt your schedule. Your spouse may surprise you with something special today, possibly a homemade dish that will ease your fatigue and lift your spirits. Remedy: For better health, eat and share saffron-based sweets with the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.