Virgo: Take a break today and indulge in hobbies or activities you love. Long-pending payments and dues are likely to be recovered. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. Time may feel slow without your beloved, but try to see things in the right perspective instead of overthinking. You might experience some tension with family members, but by the end of the day, your spouse’s affection will bring comfort. A financial boost is expected today, possibly from a past investment paying off. Remedy: Help and serve visually impaired individuals to bring positive energy into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.