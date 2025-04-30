Virgo: Today will be full of fun and relaxation. You might end up spending quite a bit on small household items, which could leave you feeling a bit mentally drained. Try to bring a sense of peace and balance into your life—walk with love, gratitude, and humility. It will make your family life more fulfilling. Love may take you to a magical place, even without moving. A romantic outing with your partner is likely. Your boss’s cheerful mood could make the workplace feel lively and positive. Be open to advice from others—it could truly help you today. Expect a day filled with love, affection, and sweet moments with your spouse. Remedy: For financial growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.