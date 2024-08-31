Virgo: Avoid self-medicating, as it could lead to a risk of drug dependency. Married couples might find themselves spending significantly on their children's education today. Engaging in social activities with your family will help everyone feel relaxed and uplifted. Your boundless love holds immense value for your partner. The day may bring both pleasant and challenging events, leaving you feeling a bit confused and exhausted. It’s an especially good day for your marriage—take the time to express how much you love your spouse. A family member might come to you with a relationship issue today. Be sure to listen carefully and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Honoring and providing meals to saints will be beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.