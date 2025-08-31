Virgo: Your impulsive behaviour could strain your relationship with your spouse, so think carefully before acting. If possible, take a short break to refresh your mood. Household expenses may pile up on small things, leaving you mentally stressed. Your timely help could save someone’s life, making your family proud and inspiring them. Love will feel stronger today, starting with your partner’s smile and ending with dreams of each other. Avoid signing any new joint ventures or partnerships. Those living away from home may find peace in a park or quiet spot after finishing their work. There is a risk of distance growing in your married life—open communication is key to resolving differences before they worsen. Remedy: Keep a yellow cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby. Yellow is believed to promote good health and uplift your mood.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.