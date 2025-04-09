Virgo: Take some time to unwind by spending it with close friends. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health today, as they may fall sick, which could lead to unexpected medical expenses. You may enjoy a pleasant evening with visiting friends or relatives. If you're single, there's a chance you might meet someone special today—but make sure you know their relationship status before getting emotionally involved. Some may receive news or business opportunities from abroad. If you're out shopping, be careful not to overspend. On the personal front, you and your spouse might finally get some quality time together to deepen your bond. Remedy: To strengthen your financial situation, consider donating a cot to saints or physically challenged individuals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.