Virgo: Avoid long journeys today, as your health may not be strong enough for travel. New sources of income could emerge through people in your network. However, a lack of communication with someone you deeply care for might leave you feeling low. You will realise today that your partner’s love is truly soulful and deeply meaningful. Try to complete your tasks on time, keeping in mind that someone at home is waiting for you and needs your presence. Married life will reveal its many joys, and you are likely to experience them fully today. Be mindful of your eating habits—consuming outside food could upset your stomach and affect digestion. Opt for home-cooked meals to stay healthy. Remedy: Take a square piece of copper, apply saffron to it, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it at sunrise in a secluded spot to enhance happiness and unity in the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.