Virgo: Harbouring hatred can be harmful—it weakens your tolerance, clouds your judgment, and can cause lasting damage to relationships. Investments related to your home are likely to yield good returns. While your personal life has demanded much of your attention recently, today you'll focus on social work, charity, and assisting those who seek your help. A sweet moment of sharing candyfloss or toffees with your beloved is on the horizon. Your artistic and creative talents will shine today, earning you praise and even unexpected rewards. Feeling short on time for family and friends may leave you a bit down, but cherish the moments you do have. You and your spouse are set to create an unforgettable memory today. Remedy: For good health, wash a piece of copper or silver with milk and rice, bury it in the ground, and pour the milk and rice on a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m.