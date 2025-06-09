Virgo: Your energy levels will be high today, keeping you active and motivated. However, financial stress might affect your ability to think clearly. A disagreement over money may arise within the family. It’s important to encourage open and honest discussions about finances and cash flow to avoid misunderstandings. Love will be on your mind as you enjoy romantic moments with your partner. Still, remember to stay focused on your work and priorities. You may feel the urge to take a break from social interactions and spend some quiet time alone. By the end of the day, your spouse will make you feel especially loved and appreciated, more than ever before. Remedy: Wearing white clothes more often is believed to attract economic stability and growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.