Virgo: Focus your energy on self-improvement—it’s a good time to work on becoming a better version of yourself. A sudden flow of money will help you manage bills and immediate expenses. Some unexpected good news will lift your mood, and sharing it with your family will make them happy too. Avoid saying anything hurtful to your partner, or you may regret it later. It’s a positive day overall. Take some time to reflect on your weaknesses—this can lead to personal growth. Your spouse may not be as supportive today, which could affect your mood. The stars favour a short, joyful trip with people you’re close to. Remedy: To improve your love life, offer Kapoor aarti (camphor flame) to Lord Krishna.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.