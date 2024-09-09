Virgo: Today, you'll be bursting with energy—everything you do will take half the time it usually does. An improvement in your finances will make it easier for you to purchase essential items. Spending the evening at the movies or enjoying dinner with your spouse will put you in a relaxed and joyful mood. A wave of love is set to sweep over you today, so embrace the bliss it brings. Although slow progress at work may cause some minor stress, you might suddenly decide to take a day off and spend quality time with your family. Expect good food and romantic moments to highlight your day. Remedy: For business growth and career advancement, wrap the roots of the Ashwagandha herb in a colourful cloth and keep it with you.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.