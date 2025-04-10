Virgo: Stay positive and focus on the brighter side of things. Your self-confidence can help turn your dreams into reality. If you're living away from home for work or studies, avoid people who waste your time and money. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. Trust your partner and don’t let doubts affect your relationship. If you run a small business, you might face some losses today. But if you're working hard and staying on the right path, success will eventually follow. Avoid getting involved in gossip or rumors. Today, you’ll truly experience the joy of being married. Remedy: For success in your profession, clean the entrance of your home with fresh water early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.