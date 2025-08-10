Virgo: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, along with practical thinking and understanding, will ensure success. If you’re married, pay special attention to your children’s health today, as there may be chances of illness, leading to unexpected medical expenses. Your domestic life will remain peaceful and affectionate. Romance may blossom as a friendship grows deeper. You might face challenges in persuading your partners to follow your plans. Elders of this zodiac sign could use their free time to reconnect with old friends. Your spouse will likely feel fortunate to have you in their life—make the most of this special moment. Remedy: Show respect and honour to scholars, intellectuals, and wise individuals to support continued financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.