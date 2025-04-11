Virgo: Avoid overeating and try to visit a health club regularly to stay in good shape. Any investment related to your home is likely to bring good returns. Friends will be supportive if you need help. Romantic vibes are strong today. Someone from your past may reach out and make the day memorable. Your life partner might fall in love with you all over again, thanks to something special done by the people around you. Meeting a wise and knowledgeable person today may help you find answers to many of your problems. Remedy: Add cardamom to your daily diet—it can boost your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 11:30 am.