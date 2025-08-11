Virgo: Your health will be in excellent shape today. Financially, it’s a prosperous day—you may even be able to clear debts or ongoing loans. Domestic matters will go smoothly, and you’ll make progress on pending household tasks. A pleasant message or conversation from your spouse or beloved will lift your spirits. New partnerships formed today are likely to be promising. You will engage your mind in challenging activities—some may enjoy chess or crosswords, while others might write stories, poetry, or plan for the future. Your spouse will admire and praise you, rekindling their affection for you. Remedy: Avoid drinking and smoking to maintain strong financial health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.