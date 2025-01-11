Virgo: Your tendency to doubt others could lead to setbacks, so try to approach situations with an open mind. Avoid investing in land or property today, as it might result in unfavorable outcomes. If someone irritates you, it’s best to ignore them and maintain your peace of mind. Your work may take a backseat as you immerse yourself in comfort, joy, and intimacy with your partner. Understanding the value of personal space, you’ll likely enjoy some free time today, which you can use to play a game or hit the gym. The day holds the promise of showcasing the brighter side of marriage. A romantic candlelight dinner with your special someone can help you unwind and shed the stress accumulated over the week. Remedy: Strengthen your financial stability by offering help and service to saintly individuals, monks, nuns, or those in religious orders.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 am to 8 am.