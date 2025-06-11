Virgo: Start practising meditation and yoga to boost your physical health and build mental strength. You may end up spending quite a bit on small household items today, which could leave you feeling mentally drained. Work-related stress might keep you occupied, leaving little time for your family and friends. There's a chance someone might express romantic interest in you today. Things at work will go smoothly, and your mood is likely to stay positive. Although you'll have plenty of free time due to the Moon's position, you may not be able to use it the way you’d like. Something unusual and memorable may happen in your married life today, making the day stand out from the usual routine. Remedy: Wear gold, according to your affordability, to bring steady improvement in your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.